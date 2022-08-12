StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

