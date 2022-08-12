StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX Gold stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.