StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,870 shares of company stock valued at $550,616 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
