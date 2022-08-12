StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of XIN stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

