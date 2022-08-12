StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

INTT opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

