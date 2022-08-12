StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
inTEST Trading Up 0.4 %
INTT opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
inTEST Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.