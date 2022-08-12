StockNews.com Lowers Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Insider Activity at Meridian Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,327,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.