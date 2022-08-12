StockNews.com Lowers Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.
