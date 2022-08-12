StockNews.com Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

