StockNews.com Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $333.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.23.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

