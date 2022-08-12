Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 418.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 67,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 516,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,793,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

