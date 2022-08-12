StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVAUF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVAUF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

