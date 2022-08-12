Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Storj has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $271.09 million and approximately $79.22 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068341 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 376,065,003 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

