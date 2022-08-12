Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Tuesday.

Stratec Stock Performance

SBS opened at €92.60 ($94.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. Stratec has a 1 year low of €80.70 ($82.35) and a 1 year high of €147.40 ($150.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.06.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Stories

