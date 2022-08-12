Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

HNDL opened at $22.21 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

