Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STRM. TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.81. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions



Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

