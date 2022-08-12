Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Lowered to GBX 245

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.27).

Strix Group Stock

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 149.64 ($1.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £310.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.88. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($4.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

