Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €43.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 8.1 %

ETR:SAX opened at €46.10 ($47.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($77.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of €43.70 and a 200 day moving average of €55.17.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

