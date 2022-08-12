Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,217. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

