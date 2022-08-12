Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 441.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GNR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,990. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.

