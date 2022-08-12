Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,534. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.