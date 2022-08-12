Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,534. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
