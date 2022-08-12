Summit Financial LLC Sells 196,440 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,440 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 158,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,873. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

