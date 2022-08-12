Summit Financial LLC Sells 26,153 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $159,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 47,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,583. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

