Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMU.UN. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

