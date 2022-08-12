SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.05 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

