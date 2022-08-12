Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.95.

SU stock opened at C$40.67 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

