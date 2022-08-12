SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
NYSE:SSY opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.
