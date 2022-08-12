SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 14,000 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPWR opened at $25.69 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

