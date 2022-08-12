Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $68.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $917,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

