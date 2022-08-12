Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. 4,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,390. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

