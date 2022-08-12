Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Supremex Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of SXP stock opened at C$4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$110.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,854,189. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,100 shares of company stock worth $159,892.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

