Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.47

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.47 and traded as high as C$3.77. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 16,525 shares trading hands.

Supremex Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$115.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.47.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Supremex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

In other news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 39,000 shares of Supremex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,133,585 shares in the company, valued at C$20,854,189. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $159,892.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Stories

