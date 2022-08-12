Susquehanna Cuts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $18.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

VIAV opened at $15.27 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $24,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $12,538,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

