Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.01. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

