SVB Leerink Boosts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $50.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,546 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,779 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

