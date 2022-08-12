Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Shares Down 22.1%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) shares traded down 22.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 14.61 and last traded at 14.61. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on SCABY shares. Danske cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Down 22.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 18.67.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.
Further Reading
