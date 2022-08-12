Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Reaches $672,352.04

Swarm (SWM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $672,352.04 and $99.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00127288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

