Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.62

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 51899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
