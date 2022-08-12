Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,099.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,569,380 coins and its circulating supply is 17,349,453 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

