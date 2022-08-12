Swop Trading Down 2.2% This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $11,226.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014991 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039049 BTC.
About Swop
Swop’s total supply is 2,516,790 coins and its circulating supply is 2,432,448 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.