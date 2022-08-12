Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
CVE:SYZ traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.33. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$7.41 and a 52-week high of C$16.00.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
