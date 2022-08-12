Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Stock Performance

CVE:SYZ traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.33. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$7.41 and a 52-week high of C$16.00.

Insider Transactions at Sylogist

About Sylogist

In other news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,000. In other news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,000. Also, Director Janice P. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,681.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.40.

(Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.