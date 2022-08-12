SYNC Network (SYNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,109.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $1,109.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,498,950 coins and its circulating supply is 117,952,759 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

