Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Robert W. Baird

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

