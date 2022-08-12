Synthetix 1-Day Volume Tops $90.22 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $467.78 million and $90.22 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00016800 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.