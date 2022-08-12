System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target Cut to $13.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SST. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

System1 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SST opened at $8.72 on Friday. System1 has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $243,089.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,666,724 shares in the company, valued at $282,590,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 88,244 shares of company stock valued at $967,085 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth $3,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth $3,438,000.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Stories

