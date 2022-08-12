Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

