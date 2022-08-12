Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $50,367,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

