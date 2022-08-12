Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €12.90 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.90 ($13.16) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTK. Warburg Research set a €16.20 ($16.53) price target on Takkt in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Takkt alerts:

Takkt Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TTK opened at €11.34 ($11.57) on Monday. Takkt has a one year low of €12.00 ($12.24) and a one year high of €16.78 ($17.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $744.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.