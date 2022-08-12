Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Price Performance

ETR TLX opened at €35.60 ($36.33) on Thursday. Talanx has a 1-year low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €44.42 ($45.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.64.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.