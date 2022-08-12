Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.36.

TNDM opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.45 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

