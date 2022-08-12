Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.88% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

