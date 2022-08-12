Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.06 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).
Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 846.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.51. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 110.30 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
