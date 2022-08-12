Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.06 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 846.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.51. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 110.30 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on TW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.31).

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.