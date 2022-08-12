TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.77.

TRP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 62,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

